Jefferson County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases one year after first confirmed case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wednesday marked the anniversary of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Jefferson County.

Since March 17, 2021, there have been 5,808 COVID-19 cases in the county and 82 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

However, 5,586 residents have also recovered from the virus.

Addressing the anniversary, Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann shared,”our pandemic indicators as of this unfortunate anniversary date are continuing to trend in an encouraging direction as more and more vaccines are administered within Jefferson County. However, we must still remain vigilant our attempts to stop this virus from spreading.”

COVID-19 data for March 17, 2021 is as follows:

10 new cases

2.9% % positive, 14-day average

136 remain in mandatory isolation

139 remain in precautionary quarantine

266 remain in mandatory quarantine

4 hospitalized

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.