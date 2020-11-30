Jefferson County reports 115 new COVID-19 cases in 5 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Since November 25, Jefferson County has confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

757 positive results

564 individuals recovered

1,323 individuals in mandatory quarantine

840 individuals in precautionary quarantine

185 individuals in mandatory isolation

6 hospitalizations

2 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

