Jefferson County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health which also reported seven new recoveries and 10 new mandatory isolations.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

84,008 total tests

5,993 positive results

2.1% positive, 14-day average

5,786 individuals recovered

220 individuals in mandatory quarantine

77 individuals in precautionary quarantine

124 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.