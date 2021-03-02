Jefferson County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries on first day of March

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health released a daily report on Monday detailing new COVID-19 data.

According to Public Health, 23 county residents tested positive for the virus and 32 recovered.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

68,093 total tests

5,518 positive results

3.8% positive, 14-day average

5,221 individuals recovered

517 individuals in mandatory quarantine

274 individuals in precautionary quarantine

205 individuals in mandatory isolation

11 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.