Jefferson County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as positivity rate continues to drop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

However, Jefferson County also reported that the 14-day average positivity rate dropped again and now stands at 3%.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

73,099 total tests

5,731 positive results

3.0% positive, 14-day average

5,472 individuals recovered

400 individuals in mandatory quarantine

149 individuals in precautionary quarantine

171 individuals in mandatory isolation

6 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.