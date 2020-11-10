Jefferson County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 46 remain active

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
There have been 399 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 29,132 total tests
- 28,733 negative results
- 399 positive results
- 353 individuals recovered
- 370 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 436 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 43 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalization
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- What a quiet, patronless Masters Tournament means to the golfers
- 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lewis County, seven remain hospitalized
- Department of Labor awarding $1.8M+ to New York for opioid response
- Pompeo brushes aside election results, talks up ‘second Trump administration’
- In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.