Jefferson County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
There have been 295 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 25,561 total tests
- 25,264 negative results
- 297 positive results
- 280 individuals recovered
- 101 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 327 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 15 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
