Jefferson County reports 5 new COVID-19 returning from weekend, over 200 in quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County following the weekend.
There have been 315 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 26,325 total tests
- 26,010 negative results
- 315 positive results
- 293 individuals recovered
- 235 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 376 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 20 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
