Jefferson County reports 58 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, over a thousand in quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday and thirty-two were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the county’s updated total to 606 positive cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

606 positive results

442 individuals recovered

1,065 individuals in mandatory quarantine

564 individuals in precautionary quarantine

159 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

2 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: