Jefferson County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases on first Monday of 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health has confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases on the first Monday of the new year.
On Monday, Jefferson County confirmed 64 new cases. There was also an increase in precautionary quarantines, mandatory isolations and recoveries.
As of January 4, there have been a total of 42,268 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 2,446 positive results
- 1,932 individuals recovered
- 925 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 951 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 478 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 19 hospitalizations
- 13 COVID-19 related deaths
- 0 nursing home case
- 4 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
