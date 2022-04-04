JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to update residents on COVID-19 numbers in the county.

The county also reminded residents that they will only be providing updates on Monday and Thursdays. This was confirmed in the county’s update on April 1.

In their update on April 4, County Administrator Robert Hagemann confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The report also stated that mandatory isolations dropped by 38 with 47 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus.

Hospitalizations increased by one on Monday. This brought the total hospitalizations in the county to 5.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 163 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 68 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,981 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Friday. As of April 4, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents remained at 77.39.

However, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.