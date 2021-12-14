JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 in Jefferson County is continuing on its downward trend, according to a report from County Officials on December 14.

Although 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, there were also 86 new recoveries reported. The report also stated that mandatory quarantines increased by 29, however, mandatory isolations decreased by 49.

This means 1,441 residents remain in mandatory quarantine, and 619 remain in mandatory isolation. There were no cases reported in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and no new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Residents hospitalized with the virus decreased by one, with 27 still remaining in hospital beds. The County’s positivity rate continues to decrease and stood at 8.8% on Tuesday.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.