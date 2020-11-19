Jefferson County reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day; 39 new cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, bringing the county’s updated total to 548 positive cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

32,232 total tests

31,684 negative results

548 positive results

414 individuals recovered

671 individuals in mandatory quarantine

457 individuals in precautionary quarantine

127 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

2 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: