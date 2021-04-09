Jefferson County reports more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases on Thursday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, Jefferson County reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases.

However according to Jefferson County Public Health, this was by a small margin as 21 recoveries and 20 new cases were reported.

Additionally, the county has not reported a new COVID-19 death in over a month.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

89,251 total tests

6,185 positive results

2.0% positive, 14-day average

5,923 individuals recovered

175 individuals in mandatory quarantine

13 individuals in precautionary quarantine

175 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.