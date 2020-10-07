Jefferson County reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
There have been 271 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 22,757 total tests
- 22,486 negative results
- 271 positive results
- 264 individuals recovered
- 37 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 280 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 6 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate preparations; Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico
- Oklahoma County jailers allegedly torture inmates with “Baby Shark” song
- Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter known for ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Fort Drum Army Musician plays tribute to late Edward Van Halen
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.