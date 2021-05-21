Jefferson County reports single-digit new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the single digits in Jefferson County on Thursday.

This was included in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health and confirmed nine new cases. The County’s COVID-19 positivity rate also remains to be 3.2%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

114,337 total tests

7,037 positive results

3.2% positive, 14-day average

6,794 individuals recovered

350 individuals in mandatory quarantine

5 individuals in precautionary quarantine

155 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

86 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.