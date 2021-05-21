Jefferson County reports single-digit new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the single digits in Jefferson County on Thursday.
This was included in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health and confirmed nine new cases. The County’s COVID-19 positivity rate also remains to be 3.2%.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:
- 114,337 total tests
- 7,037 positive results
- 3.2% positive, 14-day average
- 6,794 individuals recovered
- 350 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 5 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 155 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 86 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.