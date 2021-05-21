Jefferson County reports single-digit new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the single digits in Jefferson County on Thursday.

This was included in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health and confirmed nine new cases. The County’s COVID-19 positivity rate also remains to be 3.2%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 114,337 total tests
  • 7,037 positive results
  • 3.2% positive, 14-day average
  • 6,794 individuals recovered
  • 350 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 5 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 155 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 2 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 86 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story