Jefferson County resident dies after being hit by car in Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County resident lost her life on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Rodman.

New York State Police reported that on May 20, troopers responded to a fatal crash investigation a pedestrian in the area of Freeman Creek Road in Rodman.

A preliminary investigation led by police revealed that Virginia A. Galaydick, 69, who resided on Freeman Creek Road was walking west on Freeman Creek Road, along the shoulder when she was struck by a car.

According to Police, Garret D. Fuller. 18, from Mannsville was driving the vehicle.

Police confirmed that Galaydick was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fuller was also evaluated at the scene by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert and showed no signs of any impairment. He was not injured in the crash.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.