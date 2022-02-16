JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Jefferson County has again increased.

On February 16, Jefferson County officials confirmed that another county resident died from COVID-19 related complications. The first COVID-19 death was reported on July 30, 2020, and since then there have been 155 deaths in the county.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Jefferson County logged 52 new COVID-19 cases among residents. Also, mandatory isolations increased by 13 to 194.

However, there was a decrease in hospitalizations with 12 residents currently hospitalized with the virus. There were no COVID-19 cases reported in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 310.47 on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 23,900 have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.