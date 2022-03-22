JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann, the county experienced a minor “spike” on Tuesday.

The death toll in the county increased on Tuesday to 162 which contributed to the “spike” in COVID-19 numbers. This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on March 22 issued by Hagemann.

The death comes after another Jefferson County resident lost their life to COVID-19 related issues yesterday. This was confirmed in the daily COVID-19 report on March 21.

Additionally, on March 22, Jefferson County confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases among residents. At the time of the report, there were 53 residents in mandatory isolation and seven hospitalized.

There were no cases reported among assisted living or nursing home residents.

Despite the new cases and new fatality, the County’s positivity rate per 100,000 residents decreased to 90.14 on Tuesday. There were also 15 new recoveries.

Jefferson County’s community transmission rate was recently reduced to low. Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions.

This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure. COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.