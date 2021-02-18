Jefferson County resident dies from COVID-19, 4 more hospitalized

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Health reported that a county resident lost their life due to COVID-19.
Additionally on Wednesday, four additional residents were hospitalized, 23 tested positive for the virus and 24 recovered.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 60,047 total tests
- 5,139 positive results
- 5.2% positive, 14-day average
- 4,790 individuals recovered
- 519 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 253 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 254 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 17 hospitalizations
- 78 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County residents with certain underlying conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.