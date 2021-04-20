Jefferson County resident dies from COVID-19, death toll now at 84

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend a Jefferson County resident lost their life due to COVID-19.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County Public Health. Jefferson County Administrator Robert A. Hagemann commented on the death.

Regrettably, over the weekend we did lose one more county resident to this terrible virus brining our total to 84. Our thoughts & prayers are extended to the family of those who have sadly lost a loved one to this pandemic.

Additionally on Monday, 28 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

96,215 total tests

6,354 positive results

2.4% positive, 14-day average

6,169 individuals recovered

192 individuals in mandatory quarantine

5 individuals in precautionary quarantine

93 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

84 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.