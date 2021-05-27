Jefferson County resident dies from COVID-19 Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, a Jefferson County resident passed away due to COVID-19 complication.
Since the start of the pandemic 87 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.
This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health Service on May 26, confirming the first COVID-19 death since May 20, 2021.
In a daily report, officials also confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 26 new recoveries,
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:
- 117,510 total tests
- 7,087 positive results
- 3.2% positive, 14-day average
- 6,933 individuals recovered
- 250 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 2 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 61 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 6 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.