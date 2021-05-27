Jefferson County resident dies from COVID-19 Wednesday

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, a Jefferson County resident passed away due to COVID-19 complication.

Since the start of the pandemic 87 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health Service on May 26, confirming the first COVID-19 death since May 20, 2021.

In a daily report, officials also confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 26 new recoveries,

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

117,510 total tests

7,087 positive results

3.2% positive, 14-day average

6,933 individuals recovered

250 individuals in mandatory quarantine

2 individuals in precautionary quarantine

61 individuals in mandatory isolation

6 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.