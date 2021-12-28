JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll increased over the Christmas holiday weekend.

In a weekend report on Monday, officials confirmed that a Jefferson County resident died since the county’s last report on December 24. There have now been 143 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Also during the Christmas holiday weekend, 132 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Although mandatory isolations decreased, 308 residents remain in isolation and 463 are in mandatory quarantine. There are also 18 hospitalizations and seven COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

The increase in new cases impacted the seven-day positivity rate, which rose to 6.3%. Jefferson County continues to remain in a State of Emergency and is designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.