Jefferson County resident dies of COVID-19 as cases surge

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County resident lost their life on Tuesday due to the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County officials in a daily COVID-19 report. The COVID-19 death toll has now climbed to 89 since the start of the pandemic. This is the second death reported this summer after no deaths were confirmed since late May 2021.

Additionally, officials confirmed 17 new cases in Jefferson County. This was over a 24-hour period and the 14-day positivity rate remains at 3.1%.

Jefferson County also experienced a rise in mandatory quarantines by 52, and one additional resident has been hospitalized. There are currently 117 residents in mandatory isolation and nine hospitalized throughout the county.

On Tuesday, there were no new assisted living or nursing home cases identified. There were also nine new recoveries.

Jefferson County remains in an area of substantial community transmission, as confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.