Jefferson County residents with certain underlying conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

WAERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beginning Monday, February 15, residents across the state with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jefferson County Public Health announced on Friday that they are working with area providers to prepare for this expansion in the vaccines distribution.

According to February 5th guidance from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, adults of any age with specific conditions due to an increased risk or moderate or sever illness or death from the virus, will be eligible for the vaccine. These include:

Cancer, current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Diseases COPD Asthma Pulmonary fibrosis Cystic fibrosis 9/11- related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart Conditions Heart failure Coronary artery disease Cardiomyopathies Hypertension

Immunocompromised state Solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant Immune deficiencies HIV Use of corticosteroids Use of other immune weakening medicines

Obesity or Severe Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

Cerebrovascular disease

Neurological conditions Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

According to Jefferson County Public Health, those with any of the listed conditions looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccination will be required to sign a personal attestation found on its website.

Individuals will be required to print and sign the form and bring it to their clinic appointment starting February 15, 2021.