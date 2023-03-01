JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.

Two food service establishments in Jefferson County were flagged with critical violations in February, while many had no critical violations or no violations at all.

Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay had one critical violation during an inspection on February 10. The violation was listed as “food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.

The Hillbilly Inn in Carthage had one critical violation during an inspection on February 15. The violation was listed as “potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45ºF during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38ºF during cold holding.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.

Of the food service establishments inspected, 24 were found to have no critical violations.

Five establishments were found to have no violations at all, including Carthage High School, Pizza Hut in West Carthage, American Legion Post #789 in Carthage, Jefferson Community College Culinary in Watertown and CAPC Headstart in Carthage.

The full list of Jefferson County food establishments inspected in February is below.

Alexandria Bay

Riveredge Resort 2/10/23 1 critical violation

Brownville

Dundee’s 2/22/23 No critical violations

Carthage/West Carthage

American Legion

Post #789 2/8/23 No violations B.P.O Elks 2/9/23 No critical violations CAPC Headstart 2/14/23 No violations Carthage Middle School 2/2/23 No critical violations Carthage High School 2/2/23 No violations Hillbilly Inn 2/15/23 1 critical violation Liola’s Pizzeria 2/23/23 No critical violations Mei’s Golden

Cheng 2/9/23 No critical violations Morning Ritual 2/14/23 No critical violations Pizza Hut 2/8/23 No violations Stefano’s Pizzeria 2/8/23 No critical violations Subway 2/6/23 No critical violations W. Carthage Municipal Bldg. 2/6/23 No critical violations

Clayton

New Lucky Kitchen 2/9/23 No critical violations

Dexter

American Legion

Post #583 2/22/23 No critical violations

Evans Mills

John Hoover Inn 2/14 No critical violations KFC 2/7/23 No critical violations L&L Hawaiian BBQ 2/10/23 No critical violations Thai Cuisine 2/10 No critical violations

Henderson

Shady Pines 2/26/23 No critical violations

Watertown

2000 Chinese Restaurant 2/23 No critical violations Applebee’s 2/9/23 No critical violations Buffalo Wild Wings 2/17/23 No critical violations Food Consultants

@ JCC 2/9/23 No critical violations Grill House 2/3/23 No critical violations JCC Culinary 2/13 No violations Longway’s Diner 2/7/23 No critical violations

Sackets Harbor