JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.
Two food service establishments in Jefferson County were flagged with critical violations in February, while many had no critical violations or no violations at all.
Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay had one critical violation during an inspection on February 10. The violation was listed as “food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.
The Hillbilly Inn in Carthage had one critical violation during an inspection on February 15. The violation was listed as “potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45ºF during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38ºF during cold holding.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.
Of the food service establishments inspected, 24 were found to have no critical violations.
Five establishments were found to have no violations at all, including Carthage High School, Pizza Hut in West Carthage, American Legion Post #789 in Carthage, Jefferson Community College Culinary in Watertown and CAPC Headstart in Carthage.
The full list of Jefferson County food establishments inspected in February is below.
Alexandria Bay
|Riveredge Resort
|2/10/23
|1 critical violation
Brownville
|Dundee’s
|2/22/23
|No critical violations
Carthage/West Carthage
|American Legion
Post #789
|2/8/23
|No violations
|B.P.O Elks
|2/9/23
|No critical violations
|CAPC Headstart
|2/14/23
|No violations
|Carthage Middle School
|2/2/23
|No critical violations
|Carthage High School
|2/2/23
|No violations
|Hillbilly Inn
|2/15/23
|1 critical violation
|Liola’s Pizzeria
|2/23/23
|No critical violations
|Mei’s Golden
Cheng
|2/9/23
|No critical violations
|Morning Ritual
|2/14/23
|No critical violations
|Pizza Hut
|2/8/23
|No violations
|Stefano’s Pizzeria
|2/8/23
|No critical violations
|Subway
|2/6/23
|No critical violations
|W. Carthage Municipal Bldg.
|2/6/23
|No critical violations
Clayton
|New Lucky Kitchen
|2/9/23
|No critical violations
Dexter
|American Legion
Post #583
|2/22/23
|No critical violations
Evans Mills
|John Hoover Inn
|2/14
|No critical violations
|KFC
|2/7/23
|No critical violations
|L&L Hawaiian BBQ
|2/10/23
|No critical violations
|Thai Cuisine
|2/10
|No critical violations
Henderson
|Shady Pines
|2/26/23
|No critical violations
Watertown
|2000 Chinese Restaurant
|2/23
|No critical violations
|Applebee’s
|2/9/23
|No critical violations
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|2/17/23
|No critical violations
|Food Consultants
@ JCC
|2/9/23
|No critical violations
|Grill House
|2/3/23
|No critical violations
|JCC Culinary
|2/13
|No violations
|Longway’s Diner
|2/7/23
|No critical violations
Sackets Harbor
|Battlefield Eatery
|2/10/23
|No critical violations
|Nu Pier Restaurant
|2/26/23
|No critical violations