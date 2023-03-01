JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.

Two food service establishments in Jefferson County were flagged with critical violations in February, while many had no critical violations or no violations at all.

Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay had one critical violation during an inspection on February 10. The violation was listed as “food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.

The Hillbilly Inn in Carthage had one critical violation during an inspection on February 15. The violation was listed as “potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45ºF during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38ºF during cold holding.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.

Trending Stories

Of the food service establishments inspected, 24 were found to have no critical violations.

Five establishments were found to have no violations at all, including Carthage High School, Pizza Hut in West Carthage, American Legion Post #789 in Carthage, Jefferson Community College Culinary in Watertown and CAPC Headstart in Carthage.

The full list of Jefferson County food establishments inspected in February is below.

Alexandria Bay

Riveredge Resort2/10/231 critical violation

Brownville

Dundee’s2/22/23No critical violations

Carthage/West Carthage

American Legion
Post #789		2/8/23No violations
B.P.O Elks2/9/23No critical violations
CAPC Headstart2/14/23No violations
Carthage Middle School2/2/23No critical violations
Carthage High School2/2/23No violations
Hillbilly Inn2/15/231 critical violation
Liola’s Pizzeria2/23/23No critical violations
Mei’s Golden
Cheng		2/9/23No critical violations
Morning Ritual2/14/23No critical violations
Pizza Hut2/8/23No violations
Stefano’s Pizzeria2/8/23No critical violations
Subway2/6/23No critical violations
W. Carthage Municipal Bldg.2/6/23No critical violations

Clayton

New Lucky Kitchen2/9/23No critical violations

Dexter

American Legion
Post #583		2/22/23No critical violations

Evans Mills

John Hoover Inn2/14No critical violations
KFC2/7/23No critical violations
L&L Hawaiian BBQ2/10/23No critical violations
Thai Cuisine2/10No critical violations

Henderson

Shady Pines2/26/23No critical violations

Watertown

2000 Chinese Restaurant2/23No critical violations
Applebee’s2/9/23No critical violations
Buffalo Wild Wings2/17/23No critical violations
Food Consultants
@ JCC		2/9/23No critical violations
Grill House2/3/23No critical violations
JCC Culinary2/13No violations
Longway’s Diner2/7/23No critical violations

Sackets Harbor

Battlefield Eatery2/10/23No critical violations
Nu Pier Restaurant2/26/23No critical violations