Jefferson County returns to issuing daily COVID report as cases rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID cases continue to rise in the North Country, Jefferson County will again issue a daily public report.

This was announced by Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann on Tuesday evening. Previously the county was issuing bi-weekly reports as COVID cases began to fall earlier this summer.

“Given the continuing flare up of the COVID virus that we have been experiencing throughout the North Country over the past three weeks, we have decided to return to a Monday through Friday reporting format for the immediate future to keep the public informed of developing trends,” Hagemann stated in a press release.

In the new report, 14 new cases were confirmed over a one day period. Jefferson County also saw a rise in hospitalizations by one, as there are now six county residents hospitalized due to the virus.

Jefferson County also had an increase in mandatory isolations by four and a decrease in mandatory quarantines by eight. There remains no change in deaths, nursing home and assisted living cases. In one day, nine residents recovered from the virus and the positivity rate has decreased slightly to 2.8%.

Based on CDC data, Jefferson County remains an area of “substantial” transmission. Surrounding counties, including both Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, are now areas of “high” community transmission.