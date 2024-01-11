ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands are without power, a travel advisory is active and Jefferson County is in a state of emergency.

Hurricane-force winds left behind a path of destruction on January 9. Homes throughout the county were hit or crushed by branches and trees. Widespread power outages affected over half of the county’s National Grid customer base.

But when the county woke up on January 11, power had been restored to over ten thousand homes.

According to Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Director Joseph Plummer, National Grid had called in extra crews and numerous contractors to get the lights back on.

“We still have numerous some county roads and some town roads that are actually completely impassable due to poles being down,” Plummer explained. “A lot of things couldn’t be moved out of the roadways, trees, that kind of stuff, because there were wires involved. And you don’t do anything until National Grid comes around and make sure the site is safe to be doing that stuff.”

Many other organizations and agencies rushed to help.

Although schools were closed for instruction, the South Jefferson Central School District opened all its buildings to the community.

“Once I realized that we weren’t going to be able to reopen, my thoughts go to the community,” South Jefferson Superintendent Christina Chamberlin explained. “There are so many families that don’t have power yet or haven’t been able to get to the store. And we have food here. We have warm shelters here, and it’s a safe place.”

The district’s four buildings provided a hot meal, showers, charging stations and a place to find warmth.

“Our food service staff has made available some hot meals for our families, water families can bring in water jugs to fill up for any needs they may have at their homes,” South Jefferson High School Principal Shannon Vancoughnett added. “We have multiple charging stations and just now we dispatched our bus drivers to make some home deliveries as well.”

However, the road to recovery may be extended as lake-effect snow and high wind warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service.

These weather warnings are set to take effect throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties throughout the weekend.

“If we get power back to everybody, that’s that’s the biggest milestone that we need to get through. We know how to plow snow. We know how to move snow. We know how to salt and sand roads. So, you know, we’re hoping if we get the power back on to everybody and it stays on and everything, it’s going to be a typical northern New York snowstorm,” Plummer stated.

Most county warming shelters are closed but may reopen if conditions worsen. As of January 11, Jefferson County remained under a travel advisory and state of emergency.