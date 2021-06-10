Jefferson County scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics for June, July

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines in preparation for the summer season.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray announced three new clinics to take place in the county both this month, and July.

These clinics will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine for all eligible individuals; those ages 12 and above.

The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be hosted by the county:

Friday, June 18, 2021: LaFargeville Central School, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 1, 2021: Jefferson County Public Health Service, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8, 2021: Jefferson County Public Health Service, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Registration for these clinics can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health Service website.

Those with transportation needs are asked to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center by calling 315-788-0422.