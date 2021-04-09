Jefferson County schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics for next week

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray announced several COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for next week.

According to Chairman Gray, two vaccination clinics have been scheduled, with one distributing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the second distributing the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed on Monday, April 12 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Jefferson County Public Health Service.

Additionally, first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed on Thursday, April 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.

These clinics will be for all eligible individuals which includes those 18 years of age or older.

To register for an appointment, visit the Jefferson County Public Health website.