Jefferson County schedules Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics for first week of May

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Jefferson County during the first week of May.

Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray announced on Monday that two Moderna vaccination clinics have been scheduled.

The first clinic will be held on May 4 at Jefferson County Public Health Service. This clinic will be run on an appointment-only basis for all eligible individuals. Appointments are available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Health will host a second clinic on May 6 at the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to JCPHS, walk-ins will be permitted at this appointment as long as the vaccine is available.

Both clinics will administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Those with transportation needs are asked to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.

Appointment registration can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health website.