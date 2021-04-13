Jefferson County schedules Moderna vaccine clinic for Friday

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Moderna COVID-19 vaccination has been scheduled for Friday in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray has confirmed that a first dose Moderna vaccination clinic will be held on April 16, 2021.

This clinic will be for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible individuals.

Appointments are available starting at 9 a.m. and will last until 11:45 a.m. in the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.

Additionally, the County will alert residents of any additional available doses beyond scheduled appointments through the Dr. B website.

Individuals can register for an appointment on the Jefferson County website. The Volunteer Transportation can be contacted at 315-788-0422 for transportation needs.