Jefferson County schedules Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for next week.

Jefferson County announced on Thursday that they will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

According to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, the clinic will be split up for different eligibility groups. This includes essential phase 1B individuals an those with underlying health conditions.

The clinic for essential 1B indiviuals will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For those with underlying health conditions, indiviuals can register for appointments between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Both clinics will be held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium in Watertown, New York.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health website. Those with transportation needs have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.