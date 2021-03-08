Jefferson County schools advocating for new social distancing requirements to allow full in-person instruction

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several school districts in Jefferson County are advocating for eased social distancing requirements to allow for increased in-person instruction.

Superintendents from the South Jefferson Central School District, Indian River Central School District and General Brown Central School District all released letters pushing for new standards and asking for community advocacy.

Specifically, the three superintendent shared to allow for students to attend school an increased number of days per week, New York State Department of Health Guidelines would have to lessen social distancing requirements both in classrooms and on buses.

All three letters stated the following:

School Superintendents and County leaders have thoroughly discussed the current NYSDOH mandates regarding social distancing in schools and on buses, and they agree that the counties and schools do not have the authority to make determinations that would contradict NYSDOG mandates, which carry the force of the law.

Additionally sharing:

The Superintendents of Jefferson County will advocate assertively with State political and health leaders to allow us to bring all students back for in-person instruction every day safely and effectively.

All pushed for additional advocacy from community members at the end of their letters.