Jefferson County schools to host COVID vaccine clinics during 1st week of June

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two additional school districts in Jefferson County have agreed to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the first week of June.

Partnering with Jefferson County Public Health Service, both the South Jefferson Central School District and Thousand Islands Central School District will host vaccination clinics.

On June 2, a clinic will be hosted at the South Jefferson High School Gymnasium. Appointments will be available from 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for ages 12 and older wishing to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Additionally, the Thousand Island Middle School Gynasium will host a clinic on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be availiable for those ages 12 and older.

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at both clinics, on a walk-in basis for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointment registration can be completed on the Jefferson County Public Health Service website.

Those with transportation needs are asked to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.