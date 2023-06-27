WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A drug overdose warning has been issued in Jefferson County.

On June 27, four overdoses from substances had occurred in a 24 hour period, according to an alert issued by Jefferson County Public Health.

All overdoses were not fatal, Public Health said.

Since the start of 2023, 12 people in Jefferson County have died from overdoses, Public Health warned. Ten of these deaths were due to opioids, nine of which were attributed specifically to fentanyl.

Officials warned that no substance is safe as it could contain lethal amounts of Fentanyl or Xylazine. This includes marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Public Health confirmed that there are no additional suspected overdose fatality cases pending toxicology report confirmation at this time.

JCPHS reminded the public that there are numerous local resources available to those who have substance use disorders, including:

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: 315-836-3460

Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: 315-788-1530

ACR Health: 315-785-8222 ]

Samaritan Addiction Services: 315-779-5060

Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call: 315-785-4516

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: Business hours: 315- 785-8703 business hours Nights and weekends: 315-785-8708

Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681

Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736

New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law also allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency care, or if they experience someone overdosing.

Free Naloxone training and kits are available through Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.