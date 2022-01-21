JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thursday’s COVID-19 report in Jefferson County looked much different than the day prior.

Jefferson County Officials confirmed on January 20, that in a 24-hour period 148 positive COVID-19 cases were identified after 697 were processed. This was a significant decrease in new positive cases compared to the day before when all 555 COVID-19 tests that were processed were found to be positive.

With the decrease in new cases, hospitalizations dropped to 27, isolations decreased to 1,338 and quarantines decreased to 91. At the time of the report, there was only one COVID-19 case among nursing home residents. Recoveries also increased by 159.

The county also did not report any new COVID-related deaths on Thursday. However, since the start of the pandemic, 150 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Jefferson County’s seven-day positivity rate also remained to be 20.1%. Its positive case rate per 100,000 residents was 1,271.01.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.