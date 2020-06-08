Jefferson County sees increase in overdoses, offers list of resources for assistance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 13 overdoses from drug use so far this month, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health. Nine of those overdoses have occurred since June 4.

Narcotics are the suspected primary drug, but other drugs or a combination of drugs could be the cause. Of the 13 overdoses, 11 individuals survived and two died. Six of the overdoses occurred in the City of Watertown and the remaining overdoses occurred outside the city. The two overdose fatalities this month occurred in the City of Watertown over the weekend.

According to data submitted by first responders utilizing the ODMAP software system, overdose activity has steadily risen since March when there were 22 suspected overdoses reported, followed by 27 suspected overdoses reported in April and 32 suspected overdoses reported in May. There have been 128 total suspected overdoses so far this year in Jefferson County.

There have been 12 confirmed overdose deaths this year in Jefferson County, including three in January, one in February, five in March, two in April and one in May. Ten of the confirmed deaths are due to opioids. Nine are attributed specifically to fentanyl. An additional four overdose fatalities are pending toxicology report confirmation, according to the release from Public Health.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services and the Alliance for Better Communities provided the following list of community resources that have been established and expanded to help people who have substance use disorders and for people to access these resources to receive assistance and treatment:

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY : 315-836-3460

: 315-836-3460 Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions : 315-788-1530

: 315-788-1530 ACR Health : 315-785-8222

: 315-785-8222 Samaritan Addiction Services : 315-779-5060

: 315-779-5060 Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call : 315-785-4516

: 315-785-4516 Suicide Prevention Hotline : 1-800-273-8255

: 1-800-273-8255 Northern Regional Center for Independent Living : 315-785-8703 during business hours and 315-785-8708 during nights and weekends

: 315-785-8703 during business hours and 315-785-8708 during nights and weekends Mobile Crisis Jefferson County : 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681

: 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681 Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 46736

To receive Naloxone training and free kits, contact Credo, ACR Health or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY. New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.

