Jefferson County sees no change in recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the second consecutive day, Jefferson County saw no change in recoveries, deaths and hospitalizations.
This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health service in a daily report which also logged four new COVID-19 cases.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 120,731 total individuals tested
- 7,124 positive results
- 1.4% positive, 14-day average
- 6,991 individuals recovered
- 95 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 3 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 45 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.