Jefferson County sees no change in recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the second consecutive day, Jefferson County saw no change in recoveries, deaths and hospitalizations.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health service in a daily report which also logged four new COVID-19 cases.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 120,731 total individuals tested
  • 7,124 positive results
  • 1.4% positive, 14-day average
  • 6,991 individuals recovered
  • 95 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 3 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 45 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 1 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

