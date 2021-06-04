Jefferson County sees no change in recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the second consecutive day, Jefferson County saw no change in recoveries, deaths and hospitalizations.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health service in a daily report which also logged four new COVID-19 cases.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

120,731 total individuals tested

7,124 positive results

1.4% positive, 14-day average

6,991 individuals recovered

95 individuals in mandatory quarantine

3 individuals in precautionary quarantine

45 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.