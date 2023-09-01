WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masks are back at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed on August 31 that it reinstated its mask mandate for patients, visitors and staff at all of its facilities.

According to Leslie Distefano, Samaritan’s Director of Communications and Public Relations, this was due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at the Watertown hospital.

“We’ve had constant hospitalizations. There’s not been a day in the past few months that I can recall when we’ve not had COVID inpatients,” Distefano said. “There’s been positive cases all along, but now we’re seeing a few weeks of these increased cases across all metrics.”

Distefano added that SMC is continuing to test all inpatients for the virus, regardless of the reason for admission.

Although the newest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86 has yet to be confirmed in New York, Jefferson County is concerned for the possible strain it could put on local hospitals.

“Just like during the pandemic, we do not want [the new strain] to stress out our health care system,” Jefferson County Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos warned. “We just really want to keep an eye on the symptoms and severity of illness and make sure that it’s not going to overwhelm the health care system.”

Another reason, Distefano said, the mask mandate was put in place.

“It’s very contagious and it’s sometimes hard to treat. You have to let it run its course,” she explained. “But when the symptoms are causing school children to be out of school, or for people to be out of work, or for health care providers to be out of providing that care, it creates a lot of issues.”

With masks used as a preventative measure, the goal is that the COVID-19 spike will level out before cases rise to a dangerous level.

Especially as healthcare systems prepare for other viruses, like influenza and RSV.

“School is starting up, it’s a holiday weekend, people are going to be getting together again, so that of course, enables the virus to spread more easily,” Lagos expressed.

“We want to try to keep all viruses at a minimum,” Distefano added.

Masks will be required at Samaritan’s hospital, clinics and long-term care facilities until further notice. Hospital visitation will remain unchanged.