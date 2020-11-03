Jefferson County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases: 14 confirmed on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fourteen new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Monday.
There have been 350 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 27,515 total tests
- 27,165 negative results
- 350 positive results
- 312 individuals recovered
- 337 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 405 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 36 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 hospitalization
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
