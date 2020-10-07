Jefferson County settles dispute with Onondaga Development LLC., Simao

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators has announced an update regarding an ongoing litigation between the county and Onondaga Development LLC.

Jefferson County Board Chairman Scott Gray officially announced that the settling of the litigation between Jefferson County and Onondaga Development, LLC., controlled by P.J. Simao. The litigation concerned land that abuts Fischer Road.

This decision follows issues related to a ten year old transaction where Jefferson County entered a “Contract of Purchase and Sale” with the Development Company. The contract stated that the County would acquire property from Onondaga Development needed for a road construction project.

The settlement involved the purchase of additional land adjacent to FIscher Road totaling $126,000 and a release of claims.

According to Chairman Gray, this decision was made on October 6, 2020, and followed the two parties being persuaded to settle to eliminate legal costs and risks of further appeals.

