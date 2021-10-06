Jefferson County Sheriff tours Fort Drum from sky in Blackhawk helicopter

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office got a special tour of Fort Drum on Tuesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill and the Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., took a ride in a Blackhawk helicopter on October 5.

According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, the ride lasted roughly an hour, and during this time, they were able to tour and see the size of Fort Drum from the skies.

“The Undersheriff and I have had tours of Fort Drum before, but not like this,” Sheriff O’Neill said on Facebook. “The size, in acreage, of the base is remarkable and the view was breathtaking, especially this time of year. We looked at training facilities and firearms ranges, all available to us for practice and exercises.”

Photos from the helicopter tour can be viewed below: