WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 36-year-old Watertown man was arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Jefferson County Sheriffs charged Rajsheem Richardson with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated after having a blood alcohol content of .20. He was charged after being stopped at 24297 US Route 11 in the town of LeRay.

Richardson is scheduled to appear September 10 in CAP Court.