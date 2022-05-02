WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is set to host a public debate for Jefferson County Sheriff candidates.

According to JCC, this will be held on Tuesday, May 10 in Room 6-002 at 4 p.m. in the Jules Center on its campus in Watertown.

Candidates running for Jefferson County Sheriff are incumbent Pete Barnett, incumbent Perry Golden and Deputy Gerald Delosh. All three candidates are set to run in the November 8, 2022 election.

The debate be moderated JCC Associate Professor Dawn Bartlett and is open to the public. A Q&A session will immediately follow.