JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to meet and get a photo with Jefferson County Sheriff K9 Lafferty on Friday.

According to the JCSO, Deputy Sheriff Christian Hughes and K9 Lafferty will graduate from the NYSP K9 School in Cooperstown on Friday morning and will have their first day of field training on April 8. K9 Lafferty was named in honor of retired Jefferson County Sheriff James Lafferty in January.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Deputy Hughes, K9 Lafferty, and Sheriff Lafferty at 2:30 p.m. on April 8 at the Public Safety Building in Watertown.

According to the JCSO, they will be gathering at the building’s entrance at the K9 memorial bench if the weather allows. The sheriff’s office’s four newest Deputy Sheriff recruits will also be in attendance.