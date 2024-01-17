WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office has issued a travel advisory for the county as of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17.

Sheriff Peter Barnet cited bands of lake effect snow that are dumping heavy amounts of precipitation. Winds could reach as high as 40 miles per hour with accumulations of two to three feet of snow in some parts of the Tug Hill Plateau.

Authorities also said that road conditions and visibility could change rapidly due to the weather. Sheriffs officials said to plan ahead and to check the weather forecast before traveling.

A number of closings and cancelations are taking place due to the snow. Flower Memorial Library will close at 5 p.m. today. Plenty of doctor’s offices, dentists and other places are also closing early due to the lake effect snow.