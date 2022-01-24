JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office announced the death of their retired K9 officer Mike on Saturday.

According to a post from the JCSO, Mike served Jefferson county for years by finding drugs, tracking kids and criminals, and protecting his handler, Deputy Shawn Ryan. He had finished serving the community and was enjoying his retirement when he passed away.

The JCSO shared photos of Mike and Deputy Ryan on their Facebook page, as well as remembered Mike for his “stellar career.” They also said that their thoughts are with the Ryan family and their loss.