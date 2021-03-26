Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office celebrates retirement of long-serving detective

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating the retirement of one of its detectives after over three decades of service.

The local department shared publicly on its Facebook page on Thursday the retirement of Jefferson County Detective Maurice Guidry.

According to JCSD, Guidry started his career in the United States Army. He spent the first part of his military career at Fort Sam Houston and then served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991.

He then joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as a Deputy Sheriff. Guidry also was a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team.

In the Department’s Facebook post, it shared,

Moe’s retirement, to use one of his favorite sayings, has us ate up like a soup sandwich. We will miss his good humor and levity during the mundane and unpleasant aspects of the job. He was always ready with a joke, willing to be the brunt of a joke, or prepared to laugh at someone else’s joke—even if it wasn’t a good one. That’s the kind of guy Moe is.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating Detective Maurice Guidry’s final day on March 26, 2021.