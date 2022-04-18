JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have hired 15 recruits over the last several months.

According to the JCSO, the recruits will fill positions in the jail and road patrol and some have already finished the academy and are now in the field training. However, others are still in their respective Corrections or Police academies.

The Sheriff’s Office stressed the importance of the Oath of Office, which is how each new member starts their career on the first day. The complete Oath that each new hire reads is written below.

“I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of New York and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the Office of (Deputy Sheriff/Correction Officer) according to the best of my ability.”

In a post, the JCSO explained how the Oath of Office means more than others might think.

“On the surface, it’s just a formality–just something to recite, just a piece of paper to sign, while standing in a secretary’s office holding a new-hire packet. But in reality, it’s so much more than that,” the post read. “Being a member of law enforcement is more than just a job, and raising your hand and saying those words out loud is something all of us remember doing, no matter how long we’ve been here.”

The Sheriff’s Office also shared photos of some of their new recruits in the post. More information about the JCSO can be found on their website.